Illegal After-Hours Club Raided; Nets Drugs & Arrests

March 27, 2011 5:23 PM
Filed Under: After-Hours Club, Blind Pig, detroit, detroit police, Jump Off Boys, Wayne County Sheriff's

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s office has shut down an alleged illegal after-hours establishment (blind pig) in Detroit. Officials say a raid at Jump Off Boys on Southfield Freeway and Joy Road resulted in 2 arrests, 18 citations, 10 vehicle confiscations, as well as various amounts of marijuana.

Deputy Chief Raphael Washington says the raid was in response to complaints about noise, after-hours illegal alcohol sales and drug use.

“They’re basically a nuisance for the community. And we get complaints almost weekly or monthly about different places like this. So we’re about the community and the peace and good order of the neighborhoods and these communities, the quality of life issues,” says Washington.

Washington says the raid led them to a house located around the corner where they confiscated more drugs and weapons, all in connection with the blind pig.

“The operation actually led us to a house located around the corner from the illegal establishment where we actually confiscated more drugs and weapons. And it was all in connection with this blind pig operation,” adds Washington.

“We were able to arrest two people for operating the establishment. We took in 18 individuals, we confiscated 10 vehicles, and various amounts of marijuana,” says the chief.

Jump Off Boys was previously raided in August and December, but officials say someone tipped off patrons who left before officers showed up so no arrests were made.

  1. John says:
    April 3, 2011 at 3:20 pm

    The DPD is so corrupt. After hours bars pay off the DPD from their drug and alcohol profits made from the weekends that go into the early afternoons. When the DPD is feeling paranoid about an after hours getting too hot or they might be caught by their superiors, they shut the after hours clubs down. Only for the next 3 to be open so they can make personal profits, exploiting young party-goers.

