Jalen Rose Sentenced To 93 Days For DUI

BLOOMFIELD HILLS (WWJ) – Ex-University of Michigan basketball star and NBA player Jalen Rose has been sentenced to 93 days in jail for drunk driving.

Judge Kimberly Small said Rose would only have to serve 20 of those days, provided he doesn’t get into any additional trouble. Rose was sentenced late Wednesday morning in Bloomfield Hills.

The judge also reprimanded Rose — saying this isn’t about him, but the safety of everyone else. “You take the life of somebody I love, I’m not gonna care a thing about how much you’ve given to this community,” Small said.

“I’m not gonna care a thing about your talent, your intellect … it just isn’t gonna matter. The only thing I’m gonna care about is that your ripped my heart out,” she said.

Rose was arrested March 11. He told a judge in May that he had six martinis the night he veered his SUV off a snowy West Bloomfield Township road.

Rose was apologetic as spoke to reporters following the sentencing.

“I acknowledge that a situation like this will never happen again, and tell all other drivers out there: Let this be a lesson. Don’t drink and drive,” Rose said.

Defense attorneys have accused Small of legislating from the bench. While an appeal is possible, Rose is to report to jail next Tuesday.

