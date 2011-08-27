Lions 34, Patriots 10

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Matthew Stafford was hit hard and bounced back up, mirroring the play that helped the Detroit Lions beat the New England Patriots 34-10 on Saturday.
As heard on 97.1 The Ticket, through three games, Stafford is 24 of 31 passing for 356 yards and five TDs. Stafford has yet to throw an interception.
Tom Brady struggled, connecting on just over half of his passes for 145 yards with a TD and an interception.
The Lions and their sellout crowd at Ford Field were clearly fired up for the nationally televised game against the elite Patriots.
Stafford and Detroit’s defensive front were impressive in the third preseason game, one that both teams treated like a real game for much of the first half.
The Lions (3-0) know they can’t get too excited about exhibition results because they were undefeated in the 2008 preseason and went on to become the NFL’s first 0-16 team.
Get the latest scores for Tigers, Lions, Red Wings, and Pistons scores delivered daily to you from 97.1 for FREE. Simply text the keyword to the number and you’re all set! Text SCORE to 97136. (Text messages are sent before 10pm on weekdays and before 11pm on weekends). To unsubscribe anytime, reply STOP. Standard message charges apply.
(Copyright 2011 WWJ Newsradio 950. All Rights Reserved.) (Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
One Comment