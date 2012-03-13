Twitter Celebrates 3-13 With #313DLove

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) It’s March 13, which for the superstitious could mean something really good is going to happen today — or something bad.
To turn the date on its head, an organic effort started Tuesday to celebrate good things about Detroit on Twitter with the hashtag #313DLove.
What are people saying?
Terry Bean says, “I love that
#detroit is so connected that we can create and implement a movement like #313Dlove in less than 24 hours.”
Matthew Dibble says, “It’s 3/13 today, Detroit. Celebrate by being extra awesome.
#313Dlove.”
Lisa Diggs says, “Love how much
#Detroit supports are sports teams in good years and bad. It’s an amazing relationship.”
So, how should we celebrate Detroit love on 3-13? Let us know in comments.
One Comment
