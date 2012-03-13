Twitter Celebrates 3-13 With #313DLove

March 13, 2012
DETROIT (CBS Detroit) It’s March 13, which for the superstitious could mean something really good is going to happen today — or something bad.

To turn the date on its head, an organic effort started Tuesday to celebrate good things about Detroit on Twitter with the hashtag #313DLove.

What are people saying?

Terry Bean says, “I love that #detroit is so connected that we can create and implement a movement like #313Dlove in less than 24 hours.”

Matthew Dibble says, “It’s 3/13 today, Detroit. Celebrate by being extra awesome.#313Dlove.”

Lisa Diggs says, “Love how much #Detroit supports are sports teams in good years and bad. It’s an amazing relationship.”

So, how should we celebrate Detroit love on 3-13? Let us know in comments.

