Lawsuit Claims Mistreatment Of Muslim Americans At Border

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Muslim rights advocacy group says it’s filing suit against the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for what it says is the mistreatment of Muslims at the U.S.-Canada border.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said the suit is based on “the repeated detention and questioning of Muslims” on religious matters at and near the border.

CAIR said Muslims crossing the U.S. border were subjected to inappropriate searches and were questions for hours — asked if they knew anyone with ties to terrorism.

In a statement, the group said the suit is on behalf of four U.S. citizens who say that Customs and FBI agents “detained and handcuffed them without evidence of wrongdoing and questioned them about their religious beliefs and worship habits,” including how often they pray, where they pray and who attends their mosque.

CAIR officials were expected to release further details about the lawsuit at a news conference Friday in Detroit.

