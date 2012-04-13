‘Underwear Bomber’ Transferred To Supermax Prison

ROMULUS (WWJ/AP) – A Nigerian man who serving a life sentence for trying to blow up a Detroit-bound jetliner with 290 people aboard using a bomb sewn into his underwear on Christmas 2009 has been transferred to a higher security prison in Colorado.
Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab was moved Wednesday to the Supermax prison, 90 miles south of Denver. The Supermax houses some of the country’s most notorious criminals.
The Bureau of Prisons won’t say why it moved him to the 430-inmate facility from a nearby high-security prison. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit.
The 25-year-old Abdulmutallab pleaded guilty in October to all charges related to the attempt on Northwest Airlines Flight 253 from Amsterdam to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The bomb fizzled and burned his groin.
Abdulmutallab said the bomb in his underwear was a “blessed weapon” to avenge poorly treated Muslims around the world.
(TM and © Copyright 2011 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2011 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment