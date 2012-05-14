Bill Introduced To Create Lighting Authority To Restore Detroit Lights

DETROIT (WWJ) – Restore public lighting in Detroit. That’s what State Representative Maureen Stapleton plans to do, by introducing a bill this week to create a five-person authority to create a utility tax.
“While it won’t be done, day-to-day by the city of Detroit, it will be owned by the infrastructure, will still be owned by the city of Detroit,” said Stapleton. “And a group of Detroiters will be a part of the authority to manage the process of restoration.”
The five person authority … will have by statute, the ability to bond using the utility tax as a guarantee,” said Stapleton.
Detroit resident Bobbie Lenoir says its needed: “It’s dark around – sometimes we’ve got to come home at night. It’s so very dark and there have been a couple of robberies around in the neighborhood,” said Lenoir.
“It’s dark in our area, and it’s been like that for the past four or five years,” said Detroit resident Lennette Sandelon. “A lot of areas are like that.”
Stapleton says right now about 60 percent of the lights are out in the city leading to more crime.
