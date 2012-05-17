Fire At Packard Plant … ‘Burns All The Time’

May 17, 2012 7:05 PM
Filed Under: fire, Packard plant

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thick black smoke was sent into the air at Mount Elliot and 1-94 as a fire burned at the old Packard Plant.

Early Thursday evening, Detroit fire crews were fighting the blaze from outside because they couldn’t get into the abandoned building.

Witness Lauren, an artist from Grosse Pointe Park, said fires are common at the plant.

“I just know it burns a lot, and I paint graffiti inside of here since it’s so abandoned. I figure it’s not hurting anyone to paint inside of it,” she told WWJ Newsradio 950.

“It burns all the time. There’s people who manage to get cars up on the upper floors and light it on fire … It seems like it’s always burning. Something in there is always burning, always people setting fires,” she said.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was for the most part under control by 7 p.m.

RELATED:

Plans Call For Demolishing Detroit’s Packard Plant

Abandoned: A Peek Inside The Packard Plant (Photos)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch