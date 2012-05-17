Fire At Packard Plant … ‘Burns All The Time’

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thick black smoke was sent into the air at Mount Elliot and 1-94 as a fire burned at the old Packard Plant.
Early Thursday evening, Detroit fire crews were fighting the blaze from outside because they couldn’t get into the abandoned building.
Witness Lauren, an artist from Grosse Pointe Park, said fires are common at the plant.
“I just know it burns a lot, and I paint graffiti inside of here since it’s so abandoned. I figure it’s not hurting anyone to paint inside of it,” she told WWJ Newsradio 950.
“It burns all the time. There’s people who manage to get cars up on the upper floors and light it on fire … It seems like it’s always burning. Something in there is always burning, always people setting fires,” she said.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire was for the most part under control by 7 p.m.
RELATED:
Plans Call For Demolishing Detroit’s Packard Plant
One Comment