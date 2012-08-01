CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Lotto Winner Gets 25 Years In Detroit Landlord Murder

August 1, 2012 6:52 PM
Filed Under: Freddie Young, Greg McNicol, Landlord, lottery, lottery winner, murder

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 63-year-old Detroit lottery winner has been sentenced to 25-30 years in prison in the shooting death of his daughter’s landlord.

Greg McNicol, 45, a native of Australia, was killed in May 2011 outside the Detroit apartment building he owned. Authorities said McNichol was arguing with Freddie Young’s daughter about two months of unpaid rent.

kristy mcnicol Lotto Winner Gets 25 Years In Detroit Landlord Murder

Widow Kristy McNicol holds up a photo if her husband. (WWJ Photo/Pat Sweeting)

In a recorded interview with police, Young said he didn’t realize he was holding the gun until the weapon suddenly went off.

A jury found him guilty of second degree murder.

One of Young’s attorneys, Jeffrey Edison, said his client will appeal the sentence.

“Well we argued that Mr. Young acted in self-defense and if the jury felt that way, he would be not-guilty of anything. They also had for their consideration — manslaughter,” said Edison. “They could have considered that, too.”

Young’s lottery club shared a $46 million jackpot in February 2011. Each member was to have received about $1.6 million through a cash payout.

A judge temporarily froze Young’s money after McNicol’s widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit.  At the courthouse Wednesday, Kristy McNicol said she was pleased with the sentence.

“I think that’s the minimum that the whole family was expecting,” she said.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia