Election Day Freebies: Nab A Doughnut, Fries, Car Wash And More With An ‘I Voted’ Sticker

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) Lines at many metro Detroit polling locations were already long early Tuesday morning, which indicates turnout for the presidential election could be staggering.

Did you vote? If you did, you don’t have to just brag about how long you waited in line — you can cash in on it.

A variety of local businesses are giving discounts and free treats to encourage people to vote.

Colonial Car Wash on 9 Mile just west of Farmington Road is giving away free car washes until 7 p.m. on Election Day. They normally run $7 to $14.

“We started four years ago when people were just so geeked up about the election — it’s just our little way of giving back in the community,” said Mark Owner, owner of the car wash. “It’s an exciting day, they’re all geeked up and they get to come and get something for free.”

Here’s a roundup other freebies:

On The Border Mexican Grill, with locations in Novi and Dearborn, is giving away a free order of delicate dessert sopapillas to voters with the purchase of an entree. “Like” the Facebook page to get the coupon.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill, with locations in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Novi, is offering voters $10 off any online order of $20 or more. Enter promo code RMGTOGO on the order.

Starbucks, with locations everywhere, is giving voters a free bracelet today that says “indivisible” in honor of the election.

Tim Hortons, which also has locations all over metro Detroit, is giving away a free doughnut to anyone with an “I voted” sticker, who purchases a drink.

Treat Dreams, the microcreamery on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale, is offering 20 percent off sweet treats to anyone with an “I voted” sticker. And here’s a secret: They’ll also give the discount to anyone who just says “I voted.”

Shine and Rise, downtown Royal Oak clothiers and home goods stores, are giving anyone with the sticker a discount of 50 percent on any non-sale item.