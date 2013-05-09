Metro Detroit Mother’s Day Brunch Guide

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) “A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” Those are the wise words of Sophia Loren.
All of our lives, mom has taken time out to take care of us, with countless amounts of lunches made for school the next day and kissing endless scrapes and bruises to give us the illusion that everything will always be OK.
Mother’s Day is all about honoring mom; the opportunity for us to give back to the woman of our lives. But what does she want? Most mommas just wants us to take her out for a nice meal and spend time with the family.
No need to scour the Internet for Mother’s Day deals, we’ve got you covered.
- Bastone, Royal Oak; The brewery that boasts beers that are craft brewed on-site is the perfect place for a pint. There will be a few special items to order on the holiday that include anything from a lobster frittata to a stuffed waffle. Intrigued yet? We don’t blame you. Contact information: 248-544-6250.
- The Whitney, Detroit; If you’re looking for an iconic place to take your mother for a memorable afternoon, this is the place to be. The outdoor seating is as legendary as Ron Burgundy. The Whitney offers a Mother’s day brunch from 10am-5pm at $59 per adult. 313-832-5700.
- Cloverleaf, Eastpointe; The home to Detroit’s original deep-dish pizza is the place to mom a slice of heaven. All-you-can-eat buffet from 12pm-8pm. Pricing: Adults $15.99, children 10 and under $8.99. Contact information: 586-777-5391.
- Roostertail, Detroit; After taking mom for a Sunday service at church, this is the place to go for a good taste of the south. A Mother’s day gospel brunch is the featured event that includes a southern-style buffet, as well as live entertainment. Three different sittings are available at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. Pricing: Adults $49.95; Children 13 and under $29.95. Contact information: 313-822-1234.
- Henry Ford Museum, Dearborn; One of the most historical spots in the area will feature a mother’s day brunch a private ballroom at Lovett Hall. Member pricing: Adults 13 and up $49, children 5-12 are $25. Non-member pricing: Adults 13 and up $58, children 5-12 $29. All children under the age of 4 are free. Contact information: 313-982-6001.
- Crave, Dearborn; Let’s say you’ve got the task of trying to impress your mother-in-law and want to take her somewhere memorable. If she’s into adventurous destinations, this sushi spot may be the spot. Typically only open on Sundays for private events, mother’s day is an exception and will be open from 12pm-8pm. There is a new menu on the rise and there are rumors it could be ready in time for the holiday. Contact information: 313-277-7283.
- Majestic Café, Detroit; If you’re looking to go to the Tigers game on Mother’s day, this location offers free shuttle service. The hot spot in Detroit with a new executive chef to give your mother a surprise experience. A Mother’s day brunch buffet with five stations of food is the featured special. 10am-3pm. Pricing: Adults $22.95, Children 12 and under $12.95. Contact information: 313-833-9700 ext. 207.
- Waves, St. Clair Shores; It’s no longer the dead of winter around here but if you can’t escape to a tropical destination, this place is a good substitute. The island experience is enough to bring any customer in. A Mother’s day buffet is offered 11am-530pm. Pricing: Adults $21.95; Children ages 5-10 $8.95; Children four and under eat for free. Contact information: 586-773-3840.
One Comment
Remember TRIA and THE HENRY in Dearborn, Michigan have an unbelievable brunch for Mother’s Day!