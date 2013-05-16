Demolition On Hold After MSU’s Morrill Hall Catches Fire

One of a series of photographs of Michigan State University's campus taken on May 28th, 2006 between 3pm and 6pm. Software Used: Photomatic for HDR Paint Shop Pro 10 for clarify/adjust curves Neat Image for noise removal Picasa 2 for image resize Exifer for EXIF/IPTC Management and fixing

Morrill Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)