Plans For Harwell Field Unveiled At Wayne State

June 7, 2013 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Ernie Harwell, Wayne State

DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University has made the first pitch on its Harwell Field Project.

School officials announced plans Thursday to honor late Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell and his wife, Lulu, with a renovated field that will be part of a baseball complex. The Ernie Harwell Estate and the Ernie Harwell Foundation also is a part of the project.

Harwell died in May 2010 at the age of 92. He spent 42 of his 55 years in broadcasting with the Detroit Tigers.

Wayne State’s team will use the field as will youth leagues and high schools. The complex will include grandstands, a press box, team clubhouse and an area to recognize the Harwells. The school is seeking donations to help finance the project.

