Auburn Hills Adopts Ordinance Restricting Fireworks

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – You’ve likely heard the boom.

Now more than a month since Independence Day, the discharge of fireworks continues to be a problem in many Southeast Michigan neighborhoods.

Monday night, the city of Auburn Hills adopted an ordinance to make shooting off fireworks illegal with the exception of ten national holiday — and the day before and after each — for a total of 30 days.

In addition, fireworks may not be ignited between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. — except on New Year’s Day when the prohibition is in place from 1 a.m. to 8 am. Minors are prohibited from possessing, discharging, and/or igniting any fireworks unless they are being supervised by a parent or legal guardian.

Lieutenant Ryan Gagnon with the Auburn Hills Police Department says any breach will cost you.

“If there is a violation, it is a civil infraction punishable by a fine of up to $500; which also could include costs of damages if it occurred from the incident,” Gagnon said.

The holidays when fireworks would be permitted are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The Auburn Hills law goes into effect immediately.

After lawmakers legalized louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan in late 2011, they began hearing from residents and local officials upset about noise and safety issues.

In June, the State Legislature amended 2011 Public Act 256, known as the “Michigan Fireworks Safety Act” allowing local communities to pass ordinances regulating the use of consumer fireworks to prescribe hours of the day or night when they may be used on national holidays. Local communities may not prohibit the use of consumer fireworks on national holidays, the day before or the day after. [More on this HERE].