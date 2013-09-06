Police Still Investigating Car Parts That Could Be Tied To Oakland County Child Killer Case

GRAND BLANC TWP. (WWJ/AP) – State police say car parts recently discovered in Genesee County belonged to an old AMC Gremlin, but no vehicle identification number was found.
The parts got the attention of a task force that is trying to solve a series of child abductions and killings in Oakland County in the 1970s.
The Gremlin has long been associated with the child killing spree since a witness said she had seen a boy resembling Timmy King — the final victim — talking to a man in a parking lot of the drugstore where King was last seen alive.
State police Lt. Mike Shaw said Thursday that the Gremlin parts found in Grand Blanc Township, near Flint, were blue. He said any uncertainty about the parts doesn’t hurt the ongoing investigation. The parts still are being examined.
Shaw says investigators also are following up with people who leased the property, located in the area of I-75 and Saginaw Street, in the 1970s. Anyone with information can call (800) 991-8477.
From February 1976 to March 1977, a serial killer abducted and held four young children — Mark Stebbins, Kristine Mihelich, Jill Robinson and Timothy King – against their will for several days, before murdering and placing them on display on streets throughout Metro Detroit. In 2011, investigators said they found DNA evidence linking the four young victims.
Although several potential suspects have been investigated over the years, the case officially remains unsolved.
