Miguel Cabrera’s MVP Batting Gloves [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Back-to-back MVP Miguel Cabrera is embracing the role of MVP. Franklin makes the batting gloves, all white besides the orange and blue on the fingers.
This season Cabrera will also be the cover athlete of MLB The Show 14 for Playstation.
Cabrera, the Triple Crown winner himself, now has a signature batting glove that will be paired with his New Balance cleats he wears on the field.
Let me know if you will be buying these batting gloves.
One Comment
