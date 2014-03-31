Miguel Cabrera’s MVP Batting Gloves [PHOTO]

Filed Under: Batting Glove, Franklin, Miguel Cabrera
of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day on February 23, 2014 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.
LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day on February 23, 2014 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Back-to-back MVP Miguel Cabrera is embracing the role of MVP. Franklin makes the batting gloves, all white besides the orange and blue on the fingers.

This season Cabrera will also be the cover athlete of MLB The Show 14 for Playstation.

Cabrera, the Triple Crown winner himself, now has a signature batting glove that will be paired with his New Balance cleats he wears on the field.

Let me know if you will be buying these batting gloves.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Daniel Kevin says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Stuart Weitzman Women’s Glove Ankle Bootie, http://amzn.to/2ygSF4w

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch