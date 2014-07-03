Prosecutors Say Warren Man Admitted Involvement In Wife’s Murder

WARREN (WWJ) – A Warren man accused of strangling his wife and burying her Up North has made incriminating statements, according to prosecutors.

Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor William Cataldo made the disclosure in court on Thursday as 46-year-old Loyd Dejohn was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Kimberly Dejohn.

Following a tip from a jail inmate, police discovered her body in a shallow grave in Cheboygan County — about a month after she disappeared.

Cataldo said Dejohn has admitted his involvement in the murder of Kimberly Dejohn — a mother of three. She was strangled, according to an autopsy report.

Defense attorney TimBarkovic said Dejohn, who’s also charged with disinterment of a body and aggravated domestic violence, maintains his innocence.

In and outside the courtroom, family members on both sides hugged and supported each other, WWJ Newsradio 950’s Mike Campbell reported.

Among them was Loyd DeJohn’s mother, Ann Johnson, who said it’s hard to believe he’s charged with murder.

She suggested that perhaps her son has a “medical condition.” She said a metal plate put in his head after a childhood accident may have been hit during a fight with his wife, causing him to “go a little off kilter.”

Johnson also suggested another potential problem.

“I know he was messing with drugs, but I know he’s off now because of where he’s at,” Johnson said.

Loyd DeJohn’s grandmother, Nettie Schwartz, rested her head on the shoulder of Dawn Hyslip, the victim’s sister.

Schwartz owns the Cheboygan owns property on which Kimberly Dejohn’s body was found.

“They broke both our hearts,” Schwartz said.

Does she have any idea what happened?

“I think it was family argument,” she said. “It just went too far.”

“We’re all confused, and we’re all trying to just…hold on to one another right now,” added Hyslip.

Dejohn remains held on $1 million bond. He’s due back in court on Aug. 28.