DETROIT (WWJ) – A stretch of I-75 in southwest Detroit was closed for hours as crews continue to clean up an early morning accident that sent boxes of frozen chicken wings scattered across the freeway.
The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-75 just past the I-96 interchange.
The semi-truck, loaded with hundreds of cases of frozen chicken wings, apparently lost control and crashed into the median wall. When the trailer crashed, boxes of chicken wings went flying across the freeway.
“The semi is, for all practical purposes, impaled onto the median wall,” WWJ’s Ron Dewey reported from the crash scene. “It’s such that crews had to bring in a circular saw to cut out part of the floor of the semi trailer before they could try to lift the trailer off the median wall.”
Authorities said it was taking so long to clean up the crash because crews had to offload the chicken wings before the vehicle could be removed from the scene.
Northbound traffic was being diverted onto westbound I-96, but the freeway has since reopened.
