Bashara Spreads Blame Around On The Stand, Says Lies Were To Protect Family

DETROIT (WWJ) Convicted wife killer Bob Bashara was back on the stand testifying Friday afternoon in Detroit and fighting for a new trial.
Prosecutor Lisa Lindsay is trying to paint Bob Bashara as a cheating liar who complained about all his attorneys — even David Griem, who quit the case early on — in order to deflect attention away from his own guilt.
Lindsay has spent a lot of time questioning Bashara about his affairs with other women. He admits he had affairs as part of a BDSM lifestyle where he was “master Bob” to a series of female sex slaves.
His wife Jane Bashara was found dead in a Detroit alley in 2012, strangled to death; Bashara was convicted of hiring former handyman Joe Gentz to kill her so he could continue his sexually freewheeling ways.
“You can lie to suit yourself and not feel guilt about it, correct?” Lindsay said to Bashara on the stand.
“Not necessarily, it was also to protect his family,” he responded, adding he didn’t want to rub the fact he was having affairs in his wife’s face.
For his part, Bashara claims his attorneys were inadequate and that’s why he’s pushing for another day in court.
He’s in prison without parole on a first degree murder conviction.
Everybody’s at fault except him. He even blamed Jane.(He said she had a cyst on her vagina) that’s why he went outside the marriage.
What a moron and a sociopath.
Lillian Diallo was right. He thinks he’s the smartest man in the room.
If he were THAT smart, he wouldn’t be where he’s at right now.