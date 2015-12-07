Pedestrian Killed, Driver Wanted In Sunday Morning Hit-And-Run Crash

PORT HURON TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are looking for tips to help bring in a driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday along Griswold Road, west of Michigan Road, in Port Huron Township.

According to St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon, 34-year-old Michael Cope of Avoca was on foot when he was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Griswold.

The driver did not stop at the scene, Donnellon said, and he or she was being sought by authorities on Monday.

At this time, no information about the vehicle or driver is known, but the incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit and Detective Bureau.

Christine Cope told The Times Herald that her son, who had a 4-year-old son, was a good father and will be missed by many. “He made everybody happy, even if they were sad, he’d bring them back up,” she said.

She hopes the driver responsible will come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen anything unusual in the area — such as a person cleaning the undercarriage of a vehicle — is urged to call Detective Eric Stevens at 810-987-1726.