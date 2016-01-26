Man Dies In I-75 Crash While Allegedly Watching Porn Behind The Wheel, Pantsless

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) A new level of distracted driving was reached when a 58-year-old man, allegedly preoccupied by a pornographic movie on his phone, crashed and rolled his vehicle.
It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the ramp from the Lodge to I-75 in Detroit, Michigan State Police told WWJ 950.
Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said it’s the strangest thing he’s ever encountered on the roadway.
“We see people putting on makeup, we see people doing different things as far as hygiene, as far as reading books, it’s almost to the fact there’s so much technology out there a lot of people are more paying attention to what they’re doing other than driving their cars,” Shaw said.
Clifford Ray Jones of Detroit was partially ejected through the sunroof when his 1996 Toyota rolled and he was thrown from the vehicle and died.
He wasn’t wearing pants, police told FOX 2.
No others drivers were struck.
“Driver inattention is the leading factor in most crashes and near-crashes,” the Michigan State Police website says, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.
