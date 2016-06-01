Speed Limit Increase A Step Closer To Passing In Michigan Legislature

LANSING. (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan House has approved a package of bills to raise speed limits on more than 1,000 miles of highway in the state.
Speed limits on about 600 miles of some rural highways could jump to 75 mph while another 900 miles of highways could boost to 60 mph if certain engineering requirements are met under legislation the House approved Wednesday in a 56-53 vote.
Republican sponsor Rep. Bradford Jacobsen says safety is “paramount.” He said police officers have told him that a 75 mph speed limit is safe in some areas because drivers already are traveling at that speed.
An earlier version of the bill would have allowed 80 mph in some areas — such as a section of I-75 north of Bay City and certain parts of I-69 between Flint and Lansing — but lawmakers removed that from the legislation.
Democratic Rep. Marilyn Lane says she voted against the bills because she thinks raising speed limits on deteriorating roads is a recipe for more fatalities.
The legislation now goes to the Senate for consideration.
One Comment
These bills are the product of ten years of hard work by traffic safety experts in the Michigan State Police, many fine legislators, the National Motorists Association, and other supporters of setting safe and realistic speed limits. They are another step toward prohibiting arbitrarily low posted limits set to facilitate lucrative speed traps for ticket and insurance surcharge revenues.
Truck speeds will be 65 on most freeways (up from 60). There will not be split limits on 2 lane highways.
Most of the studies for freeways and rural 2 lane highways have already been done by MDOT.
Contrary to false information put out by groups like the IIHS whose member insurance companies want the lowest and most inappropriate speed limits they can get to maximize insurance surcharge profits when safe drivers get tickets in speed traps, these changes will improve safety. The IIHS should be more properly named the Insurance Institute for Higher Surcharges (not Highway Safety).
James C. Walker, National Motorists Association, Ann Arbor