Man Found Competent Again To Stand Trial In Wife’s Death

June 17, 2016 11:29 PM
Filed Under: Kimberly Dejohn, Loyd DeJohn

WARREN (AP) — A 48-year-old suburban Detroit man accused of strangling and burying his wife has been found competent again to stand trial.

The Macomb Daily reports Friday that Macomb County Judge Jennifer Faunce determined Loyd Dejohn understands the charges and can assist defense attorney Mark Nortley. Another judge found Dejohn competent last year, but Nortley wanted him tested again.

Nortley sought to determine if a serious childhood head injury affected his client’s mental ability. The Warren man had metal plates implanted in his head.

A psychologist found Dejohn’s IQ to be “low average” but sufficient to aid in his defense.

The body of 51-year-old Kimberly Dejohn was found in June 2014 partially buried in Cheboygan County’s Koehler Township, 220 miles northwest of Detroit.

Trial has been set for Sept. 13.

 

  1. Nightmare Cruisers (@NightmareCruise) says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Tune in to “Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris” on the Investigation Discovery channel, April 16. The episode titled “Hearses and Lies” will feature the Dejohn’s story.

