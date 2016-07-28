Destroy Sensitive Documents At Free AARP Shred Events

Every two seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen.

So if you don’t think it can happen to you, you’re wrong.

Identity thieves routinely search through dumpsters and trash cans, looking to find confidential information.

As part of its ongoing efforts to help consumers avoid falling victim to identity theft, AARP Michigan is sponsoring several free “Shred Fest” events this year, including five in Metro Detroit in August and September.

This is an opportunity to destroy sensitive documents before the thieves can get them and wreak havoc with your family finances.

Security experts recommend shredding the following types of materials:

• Old documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PIN numbers.

• Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts.

• Credit cards: Preapproved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

• Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

• Investments: Investment account statements.

• Obsolete ID cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

Bring your sensitive information to these free shred truck sites this summer:

• August 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre, Detroit.

• August 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northwest Activity Center, 18100 Meyers Rd., Detroit

• August 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Booker Dozier Recreation Center, 2025 Middlebelt Rd., Inkster

• August 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lathrup Village City Hall, 27400 Southfield Rd.

• September 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Delta Service Through Detroit Foundation Inc., 24760 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit.

Remember: Don’t have your identity stolen. Shred instead.