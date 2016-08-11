Concern Grows For 19-Year-Old Macomb Township Man Missing Since March

MACOMB TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Michigan State Police has joined the call for tips in the case of a 19-year-old Macomb Township man who disappeared back in March.

Stephen McAfee had been living with his parents at their Walden Dr. home when he left at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, never to return.

“By all accounts it looked voluntary at first,” said MSP Sgt. Sarah Krebs. “But with this much time passing — very suspicious.”

McAfee’s family members didn’t try to stop him when they took off, but got scared when they weren’t able to get a hold of him on his cell phone. He didn’t take any money, credit cars or clothes with him, according to his family.

“I know his family is extremely worried about where he is at,” Krebs said.

She said there’s concern that someone may have taken advantage of him.

“Stephen suffers for Asperger’s syndrome (a condition on the autism spectrum),” Krebs said. “He is high-functioning; however believed to be easily coerced.”

McAfee does not have a car or a driver’s license, so he is likely on foot or traveling with someone else. It’s been noted that he has friends from all over the metro Detroit area.

McAfee is described as white male, around 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 lbs. with longish dark brown hair and brown eyes. Although he was clean-shaven when last seen, he has been known to wear facial hair at times (see photos). He has gauges in his ear lobes and a lip piercing.

He may be wearing a black and gray camo jacket, black low-top Nike shoes with white rubber soles and a white Nike swoosh and glasses.

Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the tipster who provides information leading to McAfee’s location.

Anyone who may have seen this young man or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). Tips to Crime Stoppers and cash rewards are always anonymous.

Alternatively, tipsters can call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.