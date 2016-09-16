Autopsy Performed On Body Of 23-Year-Old Farmington Hills Woman Found On Home Depot Roof

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – There is still little information about the cause of death of a young Farmington Hills woman whose body was found on top of a Home Depot store in Commerce Township.

A representative for the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy performed Friday morning on 23-year-old Elizabeth Hock, who’d been missing for a week, found no evidence of foul play.

Her cause of death is listed as “pending toxicology results.”

Authorities said it appeared Hock had been dead for several days when she was discovered Thursday on the roof of the home improvement store in the Commerce Crossing Shopping Center, at 14 Mile and Haggerty Road.

It’s still a mystery how and why she was up there, but police have said her death is not being considered suspicious.

Hock’s family last saw her alive on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Her sister, Emilie, said she last spoke with her sister that night and began to become concerned when Hock didn’t return her texts or calls in the following days. Her dad, Ed Hock, said that with no one having heard from Elizabeth for so long, they began to suspect that something bad might have happened to her.

Concern for her well-being grew when Elizabeth’s 1999 Gold Ford Crown Victoria was found by police in front of a PetSmart, next door to the Home Depot, on Tuesday — with her purse and ID inside.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials were called to the PetSmart two days later after an unaccounted for set of car keys were found in the store. Investigating deputies found some of the missing woman’s personal belongings on the roof of the business; and while searching the roof of the adjoining Home Depot, they found her body near a large commercial HVAC unit.

Elizabeth Hock, who went by “Liz”, was described by coworkers at the Birmingham Athletic Club as “super, super nice.” She was taking business classes at Oakland Community College.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.