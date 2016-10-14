CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Man Arrested More Than 90 Times Is Busted Again With BAC Nearly Four Times The Legal Limit

October 14, 2016 7:38 AM

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An Oakland County man who has been arrested more than 90 times over the past couple decades just added another notch to his belt.

Ryan Krych (booking photo)

Bloomfield Township Police say 44-year-old Ryan Krych, of Highland, was arrested Tuesday after stealing $59 worth of items from a Rite-Aid store. His blood alcohol content was also almost four times the legal limit, according to police.

Police responded to the store, on Woodward Avenue at Square Lake Road, around 8:45 p.m. to check the welfare of an intoxicated man — later identified as Krych — who had been wandering in and out of the store throughout the night. Officers found him at a gas station across the street with unpaid merchandise in his pockets, including a radio, fitness tracker and batteries. At that point, Krych was placed under arrest for retail fraud.

Because his blood alcohol level was so high, .307, police say doctors at St. Joseph Oakland medically cleared Krych before he was taken to the police station. He is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and is due back in court on October 25.

Krych has been arrested over 90 times in the past 20 years for different offenses that include disorderly conduct and other retail frauds.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Joseph Locton says:
    October 14, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    there is no legal limit of BAC.. unless it’s for driving.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Kevin Snyder says:
    October 14, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    What is the legal BAC for shoplifting? I’ve looked in the Michigan Statutes, and I can’t find it. Any lawyers in the audience?
    Or maybe any reporters, that could ask a question?

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Walt S. Sisikin says:
    October 14, 2016 at 12:20 pm

    This person should be court ordered to residential substance abuse treatment and monitored, so that he continues with outpatient treatment afterwards.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Steve says:
      October 14, 2016 at 12:53 pm

      This guy should just be taken out behind the police station and put down like a rabid dog.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Gary Leclerc says:
        June 17, 2017 at 6:49 pm

        True its a matter of time before he kills someone.

        Reply | Report comment
  4. OldCarMan says:
    October 14, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    This guy is not rehabable. He should be in a hard work prison!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jeremy Ratliff says:
      October 14, 2016 at 12:35 pm

      Prison isn’t made for diseases. I have been arrested more times than that… and was an alcoholic and meth addict for 18 years. Today I have 7 years of sobriety, a degree, an upper middle class income, drive a car that is worth 20 grand and is paid off, and I have over 40 grand in my savings account. Anyone can be rehabilitated, it is uneducated people like you that are ruining our country.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Steve says:
        October 14, 2016 at 1:23 pm

        I’m sorry, but addiction is not a disease. I won’t catch addiction if someone sneezes on me. I’m glad to hear that you turned your life around, but I just can’t agree with people claiming that addiction is a disease. Addiction is a disorder. The same as people that feel they need to wash their hands 200 time a day, or are deathly afraid to go outside. The difference is that their disorders don’t usually put those around them in danger.

        It’s just like people claiming that gambling, or overeating, or obsessive video gaming are diseases. They are not a diseases. You can’t catch any of them from not washing your hands. They are choices. If any of them get out of control then it’s a disorder. A mental disorder. Not a physiological disease.

        Reply | Report comment
        1. Jeremy Ratliff says:
          October 16, 2016 at 1:15 pm

          You can’t catch cancer or diabetes either…. Obviously you know nothing about alcoholism or drug addiction, it is a fact that alcoholics and drug addicts have brains that produce less serotonin than that of a non addict or non alcoholic, making it a disease.

          Reply | Report comment
  5. Frank says:
    October 14, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    I want to hang out with this guy. He’s awesome.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Frank says:
    October 14, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    Rehab is for quitters

    Reply | Report comment
  7. James Duff says:
    October 14, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    The hosp that let him go to that aid he could be jail should no have he is in danger with a BAC that high.

    Reply | Report comment

