Man Arrested More Than 90 Times Is Busted Again With BAC Nearly Four Times The Legal Limit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An Oakland County man who has been arrested more than 90 times over the past couple decades just added another notch to his belt.
Bloomfield Township Police say 44-year-old Ryan Krych, of Highland, was arrested Tuesday after stealing $59 worth of items from a Rite-Aid store. His blood alcohol content was also almost four times the legal limit, according to police.
Police responded to the store, on Woodward Avenue at Square Lake Road, around 8:45 p.m. to check the welfare of an intoxicated man — later identified as Krych — who had been wandering in and out of the store throughout the night. Officers found him at a gas station across the street with unpaid merchandise in his pockets, including a radio, fitness tracker and batteries. At that point, Krych was placed under arrest for retail fraud.
Because his blood alcohol level was so high, .307, police say doctors at St. Joseph Oakland medically cleared Krych before he was taken to the police station. He is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and is due back in court on October 25.
Krych has been arrested over 90 times in the past 20 years for different offenses that include disorderly conduct and other retail frauds.
One Comment
there is no legal limit of BAC.. unless it’s for driving.
What is the legal BAC for shoplifting? I’ve looked in the Michigan Statutes, and I can’t find it. Any lawyers in the audience?
Or maybe any reporters, that could ask a question?
This person should be court ordered to residential substance abuse treatment and monitored, so that he continues with outpatient treatment afterwards.
This guy should just be taken out behind the police station and put down like a rabid dog.
True its a matter of time before he kills someone.
This guy is not rehabable. He should be in a hard work prison!
Prison isn’t made for diseases. I have been arrested more times than that… and was an alcoholic and meth addict for 18 years. Today I have 7 years of sobriety, a degree, an upper middle class income, drive a car that is worth 20 grand and is paid off, and I have over 40 grand in my savings account. Anyone can be rehabilitated, it is uneducated people like you that are ruining our country.
I’m sorry, but addiction is not a disease. I won’t catch addiction if someone sneezes on me. I’m glad to hear that you turned your life around, but I just can’t agree with people claiming that addiction is a disease. Addiction is a disorder. The same as people that feel they need to wash their hands 200 time a day, or are deathly afraid to go outside. The difference is that their disorders don’t usually put those around them in danger.
It’s just like people claiming that gambling, or overeating, or obsessive video gaming are diseases. They are not a diseases. You can’t catch any of them from not washing your hands. They are choices. If any of them get out of control then it’s a disorder. A mental disorder. Not a physiological disease.
You can’t catch cancer or diabetes either…. Obviously you know nothing about alcoholism or drug addiction, it is a fact that alcoholics and drug addicts have brains that produce less serotonin than that of a non addict or non alcoholic, making it a disease.
I want to hang out with this guy. He’s awesome.
Rehab is for quitters
The hosp that let him go to that aid he could be jail should no have he is in danger with a BAC that high.