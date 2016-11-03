CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

The ‘American Nightmare’ Played Out In Trial Of Bob Bashara Says Presiding Judge

Filed Under: Bob Bashara, Vonda Evans
Bob Bashara -- Jane Bashara -- Joe Gentz

DETROIT (WWJ) – Manipulative, cunning and dangerous. The words used to describe Bob Bashara by the judge presiding over his trial for murder.

“It’s the American nightmare,” said Judge Vonda Evans. “Sex, lies, drama, betrayal and death.”

Evans talked about the trial of Bashara, convicted in the death of his wife Jane Bashara in 2012, during an interview with Crime Watch Daily.

According to testimony, Bob developed an affinity for the BDSM community and alternative lifestyle says the author of “Murder in Grosse Pointe Park” Steve Miller.

The motive for Jane’s murder? To get rid of her so he could explore the lifestyle of his alter ego “Master Bob.”

Nearly 500 pieces of evidence were presented, more than 70 witnesses took the stand, and sometimes salacious testimony about dungeons, whippings and sex parties peppered the 10-week trial.

http://detroit.cbslocal.com/2015/09/08/convicted-killer-bob-bashara-wants-new-trial-says-wife-gave-permission-for-bdsm-lifestyle/

Prosecutors argued that Bashara wanted his wife out of the way so he could pursue a new life with other women, who referred to him as “Master Bob” as part of an alternative sexual lifestyle known as BDSM. The defense countered that Bashara’s affair was just a fling — and that he wouldn’t want to kill Jane because she was the breadwinner in the household.

Bashara was found guilty on five counts, including conspiring to kill his wife with handyman Joe Gentz.

In an attempt to get a new trial Bashara says his bondage-laden sex life was unfairly put on display during trial in 2014, when a jury found him guilty of murder and conspiracy in connection with the death of his wife, Jane Bashara.

http://detroit.cbslocal.com/2016/05/24/handyman-joe-gentz-reiterates-in-court-that-bob-bashara-watched-wife-die/

“I went over to move boxes,” testified Gentz during Bashara’s quest for a new trial, “the next thing I know he (Bob Bashara) pulls a gun on me — they were arguing still — and he says ‘do it now,’ so, I broke her neck. Yes. I’ll be honest, I did do that.”

Gentz has switched stories several times before the court — first he implicated Bashara, then he swore he was innocent, then in a bombshell court appearance he most recently said Bashara not only paid him, he was there was Jane was killed, watched her die, and cradled her body, apologizing, after it was done.

Judge Evans called Gentz a ‘gentle giant, easily persuaded, easily manipulated … Bob took advantage of that.”

From prison Bashara continues to claim his innocence — saying that “he had absolutely nothing to do with it,” and will say that until “my last and dying breath.”

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. mellowleed (@sajuzwiak) says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    If you watch(ed) Dateline, Joe said in the beginning that Bob was in the garage, ordered Joe to kill her and ‘apologized’ to her and pulled her sweater back down.
    That part of his confession never changed.
    It was just the affidavit(which I think Bob had a hand in) that was the bombshell.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch