The ‘American Nightmare’ Played Out In Trial Of Bob Bashara Says Presiding Judge

DETROIT (WWJ) – Manipulative, cunning and dangerous. The words used to describe Bob Bashara by the judge presiding over his trial for murder.

“It’s the American nightmare,” said Judge Vonda Evans. “Sex, lies, drama, betrayal and death.”

Evans talked about the trial of Bashara, convicted in the death of his wife Jane Bashara in 2012, during an interview with Crime Watch Daily.

According to testimony, Bob developed an affinity for the BDSM community and alternative lifestyle says the author of “Murder in Grosse Pointe Park” Steve Miller.

The motive for Jane’s murder? To get rid of her so he could explore the lifestyle of his alter ego “Master Bob.”

Nearly 500 pieces of evidence were presented, more than 70 witnesses took the stand, and sometimes salacious testimony about dungeons, whippings and sex parties peppered the 10-week trial.

Prosecutors argued that Bashara wanted his wife out of the way so he could pursue a new life with other women, who referred to him as “Master Bob” as part of an alternative sexual lifestyle known as BDSM. The defense countered that Bashara’s affair was just a fling — and that he wouldn’t want to kill Jane because she was the breadwinner in the household.

Bashara was found guilty on five counts, including conspiring to kill his wife with handyman Joe Gentz.

In an attempt to get a new trial Bashara says his bondage-laden sex life was unfairly put on display during trial in 2014, when a jury found him guilty of murder and conspiracy in connection with the death of his wife, Jane Bashara.

“I went over to move boxes,” testified Gentz during Bashara’s quest for a new trial, “the next thing I know he (Bob Bashara) pulls a gun on me — they were arguing still — and he says ‘do it now,’ so, I broke her neck. Yes. I’ll be honest, I did do that.”

Gentz has switched stories several times before the court — first he implicated Bashara, then he swore he was innocent, then in a bombshell court appearance he most recently said Bashara not only paid him, he was there was Jane was killed, watched her die, and cradled her body, apologizing, after it was done.

Judge Evans called Gentz a ‘gentle giant, easily persuaded, easily manipulated … Bob took advantage of that.”

From prison Bashara continues to claim his innocence — saying that “he had absolutely nothing to do with it,” and will say that until “my last and dying breath.”