Guess How Many Calories You’ll Consume Today? It’s Not Pretty

By: Jon Corrigan
Today is Thanksgiving, a wonderful day full of time with family and friends … and a fattening day with family and friends. Wear stretch pants, people.
Have you ever wondered exactly how much?
According to the Calorie Control Council, the average American consumes 4,500 calories on Turkey Day.
Blah, blah, blah. Just a number, right? Well, below are a nine caloric comparisons to help shed further light.
If you’re eating a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, including mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, rolls, and a big ole’ slice of pumpkin pie, it’s the equivalent of this:
• 7 Burger King Whoppers
• 4 Chipotle burritos
• 12 slices of pizza
• 15 Dairy Queen hot fudge sundaes
• 43 bananas
• 45 Greek non-fat yogurts
• 50 Trader Joe’s Salmon Burgers
• 160 pineapple slices
• 90 McDonald’s salads
(via USA Today)