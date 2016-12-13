Prince Fielder Got A Gold Uzi For Christmas [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

What do you get the guy who already has everything?

Prince Fielder is one of those guys. He made $152 million over his career while he played in the Major Leagues.

Fielder posted a photo on his Instagram of the gift his wife got him for the holidays. He got a gold uzi.

Why would anyone need an uzi, let alone a gold uzi?

I am not a fan of guns and they actually make me pretty uncomfortable but I also understand that people love them. Where would Prince get use out of this other than at the gun range? Is this an item that you would display around the house?

Who knows, but I can’t help to wonder how much it would cost. The closest thing I can find is a gold-plated 9mm for sale for $4,999 on gunsamerica.com.