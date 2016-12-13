CBS62[1]
Prince Fielder Got A Gold Uzi For Christmas [PHOTO]

December 13, 2016 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Gold Uzi, prince fielder

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

What do you get the guy who already has everything?

Prince Fielder is one of those guys. He made $152 million over his career while he played in the Major Leagues.

Fielder posted a photo on his Instagram of the gift his wife got him for the holidays. He got a gold uzi.

Why would anyone need an uzi, let alone a gold uzi?

I am not a fan of guns and they actually make me pretty uncomfortable but I also understand that people love them. Where would Prince get use out of this other than at the gun range? Is this an item that you would display around the house?

Who knows, but I can’t help to wonder how much it would cost. The closest thing I can find is a gold-plated 9mm for sale for $4,999 on gunsamerica.com.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Gary Thomas says:
    December 13, 2016 at 6:58 pm

    Wonder if she got her boyfriend anything, Hey Avasail Garcia did you get a Uzi to?

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Warez Wolf says:
    December 20, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    Congrats on setting such an example for the youngsters. You and your ilk need to be prosecuted for contributing to the delinquency….

    Reply | Report comment

