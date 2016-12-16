‘Feisty’ Sex Shop Employees Throw Dildos At Would-Be Robber [VIDEO]

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
One criminal got a face full of something unexpected when he tried to rob a sex shop in San Bernardino, California this week.
Police say that the robber entered the store with a gun — demanding money — but two women working at the store refused to comply. But the robber insisted.
The brave employees didn’t back down, and eventually one of them decided to fight back. She used what she had available — sex toys.
Surveillance footage shows the woman hurling dildos at the man until he leaves the store empty-handed.
“I think he was a coward,” the employee told KABC-TV in Los Angeles. “Coming in and trying to get over on two females and not realizing that were pretty feisty.”
Police have not caught the man in the video.
