WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Clerk Shot During Armed Robbery At Clarkston Jewelry Store

December 17, 2016 8:06 PM
Filed Under: armed robbery, Clarkston

CLARKSTON (WWJ) — Police in Oakland County are investigating after a man was shot during an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Clarkston.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a clerk was shot Saturday afternoon when three men held-up the Clarkston Jewelry Outlet along Dixie Highway near White Lake Road.

It is unknown what was taken during the robbery.

One male suspect was quickly captured and taken into custody. Two other males fled the scene to a nearby neighborhood where they stole a light gray-colored Jeep.

Deputies continue to search for the suspects.

The employee who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lefty McLibby (@Lefty_McLibby) says:
    December 20, 2016 at 9:20 pm

    democrats? doing a little fund raisin’? community organizin’?

    the injury was nonfatal because the democrats hold their gun at a 90 degree angle. it is gangsta style or in english: idiotic it lowers the chance of hitting the target by a factor of magnitude and puts every innocent bystanders at grave risk

    Reply | Report comment |

