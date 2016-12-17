Eastern Michigan Names Diversity, Inclusion Commission

YPSILANTI (AP) — Eastern Michigan University has named the 14 members of a board that will recommend studies of the racial climate at the Ypsilanti school and suggest ways to provide a more inclusive campus culture.
Black students have protested several incidents of racist graffiti targeting African Americans that were left on buildings since the start of the academic year.
The university quickly removed the graffiti and has offered a reward for information on who left it.
The formation of the President’s Commission on Diversity and Inclusion was announced last month.
Members include a professor of Africology and African American Studies, an associate professor of Leadership and Counseling, an Honors College student, an undergraduate student who organized a campus unity rally, and a graduate assistant and former Native American Student Organization president.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment
NO ONE HAS EVER GIVEN ME THE EXACT CONCRETE QUANTIFIABLE PROVABLE BENEFITS OF DIVERSITY THAT MASSIVELY OUTWEIGH THE OBVIOUS DOWNSIDE OF DIVERSITY.
MY PERSPECTIVE IS THIS IS ONE MORE LEFTIST LIE DESIGNED TO ADVANCE “DIVERSE” (TRANSLATION: LEFTIST) PEOPLE IRRESPECTIVE OF ABILITY, LEADERSHIP, POTENTIAL TO ADVANCE THE MISSION. AFFIRMATIVE ACTION IS SOUL CRUSHING TO THE “NON-DIVERSE” WHO WERE MORE QUALIFIED BUT PUSHED ASIDE AND IS A BIZARRO WORLD WHERE ONE DOES THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT ONE SHOULD DO WHILE COVERING ONESELF WITH THE “MAGIC UNDERGARMENTS OF DIVERSITY”.