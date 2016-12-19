WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Flexibility While Wearing Next To Nothing [VIDEO]

December 19, 2016 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Britney Spears

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Britney Spears is great. Even though she’s been in the public eye for nearly 20 years, every once in a while she decides to let us all know that she hasn’t lost a step.

For no reason whatsoever, she sent out a photo showing off her flexibility in a sports bra and barely there shorts with a message that says, “Good morning! May you all have a blessed day.”

At 35 the girl still has it. If you don’t believe it from just that one photo check out some of her Instagram photos and you might agree as well.

#997TripleHoShow

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

#SlumberParty music video ft. @tinashenow is out NOW on @vevo 💜💙

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Gotta love the bright things in life 🌟

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

She definitely knows her way around the dance floor … and the gym.

 

  1. Warez Wolf says:
    December 20, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    Brit Sp. Skcs. She’s barely cute. retire now please.

