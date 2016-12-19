Britney Spears Shows Off Her Flexibility While Wearing Next To Nothing [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
Britney Spears is great. Even though she’s been in the public eye for nearly 20 years, every once in a while she decides to let us all know that she hasn’t lost a step.
For no reason whatsoever, she sent out a photo showing off her flexibility in a sports bra and barely there shorts with a message that says, “Good morning! May you all have a blessed day.”
At 35 the girl still has it. If you don’t believe it from just that one photo check out some of her Instagram photos and you might agree as well.
She definitely knows her way around the dance floor … and the gym.
One Comment
Brit Sp. Skcs. She’s barely cute. retire now please.