Britney Spears Shows Off Her Flexibility While Wearing Next To Nothing [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Britney Spears is great. Even though she’s been in the public eye for nearly 20 years, every once in a while she decides to let us all know that she hasn’t lost a step.

For no reason whatsoever, she sent out a photo showing off her flexibility in a sports bra and barely there shorts with a message that says, “Good morning! May you all have a blessed day.”

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day 😊 pic.twitter.com/jJoIckBZET — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 19, 2016

At 35 the girl still has it. If you don’t believe it from just that one photo check out some of her Instagram photos and you might agree as well.

#997TripleHoShow A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:45am PST

What’s better than releasing the #SlumberParty video? Being able to perform it every night at #PieceOfMe! So happy we added it to the show!! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 18, 2016 at 11:47am PST

#SlumberParty music video ft. @tinashenow is out NOW on @vevo 💜💙 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:04am PST

Gotta love the bright things in life 🌟 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 20, 2016 at 11:36pm PDT

She definitely knows her way around the dance floor … and the gym.