Police Believe Missing Farmington Hills Woman ‘Was The Victim Of A Crime’

FARMINTON HILLS (WWJ) – Farmington Hills police say they believe foul play was involved in the disappearance of 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki, now missing for more than two weeks.

“All available information and evidence leads investigators to believe Danielle Stislicki was the victim of a crime,” police said in a media release out Monday.

Stislicki, who goes by “Dani,” left her job at MetLife on Telegraph Rd., north of 10 Mile, in Southfield at around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and was supposed to stop home and then meet a friend for dinner.

However, police say she never showed up for that dinner meeting, didn’t make it to work as scheduled the next day, and hasn’t been heard from since.

Stislicki’s Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills. The vehicle was locked, police said, and Stislicki’s purse — along with her ID and credit cards — was found inside.

Police said at that time they found no evidence of a struggle — but, apparently, some sign of a crime has turned up since.

“Investigators have worked tirelessly since Danielle was reported missing,” the police department’s statement continues. “Farmington Hills detectives and evidence technicians have received extensive assistance and resources from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.”

“All of the investigating agencies want the Stislicki family and the public to know that the law enforcement community is determined and committed to finding Danielle and solving this case. Investigators have collected evidence currently under analysis and examination.”

Police said no further details regarding that evidence or other specifics of the case would be released, in order to maintain the integrity of an active investigation.

Stislicki’s parents said its out of character for her to disappear like this, that she’s dependable, and that there’s just no way she would up and leave without a word. “Our concern is that Danielle is somewhere being held, not by her choice, and wants to come home — and we want to bring her home,” her mother, Ann Stislicki, said.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads and continue to seek tips in the case.

Police said they were looking for a missing phone and key charm [photos and details here] and to hear from anyone who may have seen the missing woman’s muddy dark gray Jeep Renegade on the day Danielle Stislicki disappeared.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, about 123 pounds, with brown wavy medium-length hair. She was wearing jeans, a black zip-up shirt, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket and burgundy boots.

Tips from the public are “strongly encouraged,” police said, and should be directed to the Farmington Hills Police Department’s Command Desk at 248-871-2610. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The total possible reward money from Independence Green Apartments ($50,000), MetLife ($50,000) and a family friend’s GoFundMe account ($25,000.00) totals over $125,000.