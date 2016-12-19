Police: Uber Driver Stabs Beverly Hills Rider Multiple Times For Disrespecting His Car

BIRMINGHAM (CBS DETROIT) — Police in a suburban Detroit neighborhood say an Uber driver is under arrest for stabbing a passenger who allegedly disrespected his car.

The incident allegedly began when a couple from Beverly Hills called for an Uber driver after a holiday party.

A tap on the window to let Uber driver Jacob Matthew Allemon know the couple was getting into his car was the beginning of the end according to the police report. Allemon told police he felt the tap on the window was disrespecting his car and drove the husband and wife for about a mile and then told them to get out of his car — pulling into a shopping center.

When the couple asked if they could wait in his car for another Uber driver — it lead to an exchange and the 49-year-old rider was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest, and back.

The victim was able to disarm Allemon and restrain him until police arrived.

Allemon, 23, of Berkley has been charged with assault.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for his wounds and released the next day.

97.1 The Ticket’s Kyle Bogie ended up in Allemon’s vehicle just hours before the stabbing. Bogie told WWJ he wasn’t surprised when he found out about the incident, because Allemon seemed like he wasn’t in his right state of mind.

“He did seem as though — and maybe this is probably a dumb thing for me to continue to ride with him — he did seem like he was not all there, that he was kind of off,” Bogie said. “He was stuttering, stammering, he didn’t exactly seem like someone who was in a right frame of mind, if you will.”

Bogie said that during the ride, Allemon discussed selling and distributing drugs in the area.