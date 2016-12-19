Pontiac Man Sentenced In Baby’s 2015 Death

PONTIAC (AP) — A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of killing his 7-month-old son has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail.
Damon R. Honer pleaded no contest to murder and child abuse charges in Adien Logan’s death in February of last year. An Oakland County Circuit judge ordered a sentence of 25 to 80 years on Monday.
The Oakland County medical examiner’s office says Logan died of blunt force trauma.
The Oakland Press reports Honer told police conflicting stories, including he hit the child’s head on a railing and that the baby slipped and hit his head in the bathtub. Honer later said he became frustrated when the boy wouldn’t stop crying and shook him. The boy’s head hit a windowsill.
Honer will get credit for over 600 days already served.
One Comment
25 to 80 years are you kidding this is why Mi needs the death sentence for cases like this and all when you kill someone. Why house and feed then for all those years on tax payers money.