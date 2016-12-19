CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Pontiac Man Sentenced In Baby’s 2015 Death

December 19, 2016 11:02 PM
Filed Under: child abuse, child death, Damon Honer

PONTIAC (AP) — A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of killing his 7-month-old son has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail.

Damon R. Honer pleaded no contest to murder and child abuse charges in Adien Logan’s death in February of last year. An Oakland County Circuit judge ordered a sentence of 25 to 80 years on Monday.

The Oakland County medical examiner’s office says Logan died of blunt force trauma.

The Oakland Press reports Honer told police conflicting stories, including he hit the child’s head on a railing and that the baby slipped and hit his head in the bathtub. Honer later said he became frustrated when the boy wouldn’t stop crying and shook him. The boy’s head hit a windowsill.

Honer will get credit for over 600 days already served.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. James Duff says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:00 am

    25 to 80 years are you kidding this is why Mi needs the death sentence for cases like this and all when you kill someone. Why house and feed then for all those years on tax payers money.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia