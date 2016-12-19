Red Wings-Hurricanes Game Postponed Due To Ice Issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings was postponed Monday night because of unplayable ice.

A Freon leak in the cooling system at PNC Arena was discovered earlier in the day. The issue was fixed, but not in time to restart the game. NHL rules state a game cannot start less than 22 hours before a team’s next scheduled contest, and the Red Wings are set to play at Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

It was the first time a hockey game at the arena — which opened for the 1999-2000 season — was postponed because of technical issues.

The Hurricanes announced a delay with a post on Twitter about 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. Carolina announced the postponement around 8:45 p.m., and no makeup date was immediately released.

The Hurricanes wrote on their Twitter account that they will post ticket and parking refund information on the team website.

Three NHL games were postponed in January because of a massive snowstorm. The Washington Capitals postponed games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, while the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders also held off on a game in Brooklyn.

NOTES: The Hurricanes have gotten points in nine straight home games (8-0-1). … Detroit won its first meeting of the season with Carolina 4-2 at home on Oct. 25. … Carolina won the three-game series with the Red Wings last season, winning twice on the road and losing at home.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit Tampa Bay on Tuesday night in what will be the opener of a two-game trip.

Hurricanes: Visit Buffalo on Thursday night before returning home on Friday against Boston.

