Red Wings Put Marchenko On 7-Day IR With Shoulder Injury

December 19, 2016 4:42 PM
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have put defenseman Alexey Marchenko on seven-day injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Red Wings called up defenseman Nick Jensen from the Grand Rapids Griffins to fill the roster spot Monday. Detroit drafted Jensen in the fifth round in 2009 and he has been playing in the AHL in Grand Rapids since the 2013-14 season. The 26-year-old had one goal and five assists in 27 games with the Griffins this season.

Marchenko has five assists, and no goals, in 22 games for the Red Wings this season.

 

