WATCH: Nation’s Top Center Commits To Michigan In Home Shopping-Like Video

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Cesar Ruiz, the top-ranked center in the class of 2017, committed to Michigan on Monday over Florida, Auburn and a host of other high-profile programs.
And he had some fun making his announcement. In a video on his Twitter page, Ruiz simulated his decision as if it played out on the Home Shopping Network. High marks for creativity.
Ruiz is the 23rd player to join Michigan’s highly-touted 2017 recruiting class, one that’s ranked No. 4 in the country according to 24/7 Sports. His commitment gives Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines their 14th four-star recruit, with decisions from several more top players forthcoming.
Originally from New Jersey, Ruiz is yet another highly sought-after player from that state to choose Michigan. Both Jabrill Peppers and last year’s No. 1 overall recruit Rashan Gary are New Jersey natives as well.