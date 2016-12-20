Court Tosses Orders Blocking Info In Flint Probe

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan appeals court has thrown out orders that prohibit McLaren hospital from talking to the state health department about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease and water-related issues in Flint.
In a 3-0 decision Tuesday, the court says Genesee County Judge George Neithercut abused his authority. The court says orders restricting the flow of information to a state agency “cannot rest on catchy phrases or naked assertions devoid” of facts.
The confidential orders were sought by state and local authorities in a criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water and an associated outbreak of Legionnaires’. Twelve people died.
Authorities defended the orders, saying certain information could jeopardize their investigation of how the state responded to the Legionnaires’ outbreak in 2014-15.
The Michigan attorney general’s office is reviewing the appeals court decision.
