Dan Dickerson Named DSBA Ernie Harwell Lifetime Contribution Award Recipient

DETROIT – Dan Dickerson, radio play-by-play announcer of the Detroit Tigers, was named the 2016 recipient of the prestigious Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association Ernie Harwell Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented on December 14th in Detroit at the DSBA Annual Christmas Party at Sindbad’s on the Detroit River.
The 2008 Ty Tyson Excellence in Sports Broadcasting Award winner, Dickerson joins Ernie Harwell, John Fountain, Paul Carey, Jonathan Yinger and Ray Lane as DSBA Ernie Harwell Award recipients.
The 2017 season will mark Dickerson’s 18th season in the radio booth and his 15th season as the lead play-by-play voice of the Tigers. He made his Tigers debut in 2000, working alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster, Ernie Harwell. Along with his radio play-by-play duties, Dickerson also called 13 Tigers games on FOX Sports Detroit in 2016. Dickerson is co-host, along with Pat Caputo, of “Tigers Talk,” a weekly offseason talk show on WXYT that focuses on Tigers news and baseball hot stove topics.
A three-time Michigan Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, Dickerson also does play-by-play for FOX Sports Detroit and ESPN3 in the offseason, covering the MHSAA High School Football Championships and University of Detroit Mercy basketball. He has also called Big Ten hockey games for FSD.
Dickerson previously worked five years at WJR, where he worked in a variety of roles, including play-by-play for University of Michigan football and basketball, sideline reporter for UM football, sports reporter, and co-host of “Sportswrap,” with Steve Courtney.
Dickerson spent six-and-a-half years with Detroit’s WWJ-AM from 1988-95, hosting a post-game call-in show following Detroit Lions broadcasts and serving as a sideline reporter for University of Michigan football. He also anchored WWJ’s news and sports on the weekends and served as general assignment news reporter.
Dickerson’s sports broadcasting career began at WCUZ Radio in Grand Rapids, MI, working at the station in 1982-88 in both news and sports. He started in radio in 1980 with WMAX Radio in Grand Rapids, covering general assignment news and anchoring afternoon newscasts.
Dickerson earned his bachelor of arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University. He resides in Clarkston, MI with his wife, Lori, and children, Rachel and Justin.