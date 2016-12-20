Dearborn Police Announce Arrests Connected To 2 Murder Cases

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police announced the arrest of several people who are suspects in unrelated crimes in the city.
That includes the arrest of 24-year-old Eric Smothers, who police chief Ronald Haddad says shot an Inkster resident in the face at Michigan and Schaefer earlier this month — before carjacking the victim.
Haddad says Smothers has a long criminal history:
“Detroit police had a homicide just a few hours prior to that – turns out to be the same perp,” said Haddad. “We worked very closely with Detroit and our surrounding communities to make sure that we shared information and ultimately he was arrested.”
Haddad also announced Tuesday that two people were arrested in another case — the murder of a Canton resident in west Dearborn in October.
He says the victim, 33-year-old Raymond Mshahwar, was lured to the location by the suspects whom he met online, where he was fatally shot.
Arrested in the Mshahwar murder, a 16-year-old female and Walbert Castro, held without bond until their next court date.