WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Detroit Pistons Game Vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tomorrow Will Be Played As Scheduled

December 20, 2016 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The following update was released this afternoon by Palace Sports & Entertainment.

This morning at approximately 10:33 a.m., the Auburn Hills Fire Department responded to a fire at The Palace located in the kitchen ventilation system. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The kitchen area was the only location impacted by the fire.

After thorough analysis of all other operating systems at The Palace, it has been determined that the arena’s ability to host events has not been compromised and tomorrow’s Detroit Pistons game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies will take place as scheduled. Tip-off for tomorrow’s game is set for 7:30 p.m..

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia