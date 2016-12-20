Detroit Pistons Game Vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tomorrow Will Be Played As Scheduled

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The following update was released this afternoon by Palace Sports & Entertainment.
This morning at approximately 10:33 a.m., the Auburn Hills Fire Department responded to a fire at The Palace located in the kitchen ventilation system. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The kitchen area was the only location impacted by the fire.
After thorough analysis of all other operating systems at The Palace, it has been determined that the arena’s ability to host events has not been compromised and tomorrow’s Detroit Pistons game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies will take place as scheduled. Tip-off for tomorrow’s game is set for 7:30 p.m..