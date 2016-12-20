GM Eliminating Second Shift At Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – More than 1,000 autoworkers could soon be out of a job after General Motors announced it is cutting a shift at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.
The automaker says it will eliminate its second shift production operations between March 6 and 19 in order to align production with current and forecasted market demand.
The shift elimination will result in a layoff affecting 1,302 total workers — 1270 hourly and 32 salaried employees. GM says it will explore placement opportunities at other facilities for those affected.
The shift elimination comes as GM announced it will temporarily close five factories in January — including the Detroit-Hamtramck plant — as it tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots. The shutdown is expected to last about three weeks.
The Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac CT6 and the Buick LaCrosse are assembled at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant.