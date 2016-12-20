New Michigan Nativity Scene Surrounded By Snowmen, Santa

MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) – A nativity scene surrounded by snowmen, Santa Claus and reindeer has been put up at a park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that saw complaints about an earlier display.
Menominee Mayor Jean Stegeman tells WLUK-TV the new display comes as the city tries to comply with the law by including secular and non-secular elements. Stegeman says he wants to “represent everybody.”
The original nativity scene from Great Lakes Memorial Marina Park was taken down earlier this year and got a new home at a church.
The Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation says the group first reached out to the city in 2007 after a complaint from a Menominee resident. Ryan Jayne, an attorney with the foundation, says the group “would prefer not to have religious symbols on government property.”
Fantasy creatures actually represent everybody?
If the forum isn’t opened to all religions, then there’s still an Establishment Clause violation going on. Meaning, the government is granting special access or showing favor towards one religion without giving equal treatment to others.