Pedestrian Hit By Car While Crossing Woodward In Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Royal Oak police say a pedestrian was at fault in an accident that left him hospitalized.
Investigators say the 39-year-old man, from Davenport, Iowa, was crossing Woodward Ave. “against the light and outside of the crosswalk” when he was struck by a northbound vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.
He suffered serious injuries and was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where he remained the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle that struck that man were not hurt. They did stop at the scene, police said, and it was determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Police say the pedestrian was walking to a local warming shelter when he was hit. His name has not been released.
An investigation by the Royal Oak Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, with the help of Oakland County Accident investigators, is ongoing.