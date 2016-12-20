CBS62[1]
WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Police Seek Man Who Held CVS Employees At Gunpoint [VIDEO]

December 20, 2016 5:23 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police need help to identify and locate a man who held CVS employees at gunpoint in Detroit.

Police said they’re looking got a man wanted for crime shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the pharmacy store in the 19900 block of Van Dyke in Detroit’s 11th precinct.

(credit: Detroit police)

(credit: Detroit police)

Police say an armed man got off a bus, followed a CVS employee into the store, pointed a gun at her and another employee and stole a large amount of cash. No one was injured.

The suspect was caught on video surveillance while on the bus. A clip was released to the media on Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

  1. Doc Holiday says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:59 am

    Da b rada isth just dooonnn his early xmas shoppnnn…hee donn hav da righths…

