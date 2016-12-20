CBS62[1]
Prosecutors Appeal Dismissal Of Charges In Cleaves Case

December 20, 2016 5:43 PM

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Prosecutors have appealed a judge’s move to dismiss charges against a former Michigan State basketball player accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a charity golf event.

Wayne County prosecutors filed an appeal this week in the case against 39-year-old Mateen Cleaves.

A circuit court judge will hear the appeal. A date hasn’t yet been made public.
Cleaves was arraigned on felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded not guilty.

A woman alleged she tried to get away from Cleaves but was sexually assaulted at a hotel near Flint in September 2015. A witness confirmed she saw the woman try to escape. But police say the woman never indicated that she was assaulted.

Cleaves’ attorney Frank Manley says he’s confident the judge’s decision will be affirmed on appeal.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

