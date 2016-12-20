WINTER WEATHER INFORMATION:  Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar| School Closings

Red Sox Trade Pitcher Clay Buchholz To Phillies

December 20, 2016 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox

JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have traded right-hander Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league second baseman Josh Tobias.

Buchholz was the odd man out in a Boston rotation that added Chris Sale this offseason.

Now 32, Buchholz pitched a no-hitter in 2007 in his second major league game. He is a two-time All-Star but he has been inconsistent through his career. In all, he is 81-61 with a 3.96 ERA in parts of 10 big league seasons. He was 8-10 with a 4.78 ERA this year.

The 24-year-old Tobias has hit .301 in 188 minor league games since being selected by the Phillies in the 10th round of the 2015 amateur draft.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Christmas Light Displays
Best Holiday Drink Ideas

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia